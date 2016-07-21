July 21 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period

* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement

* Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency

* Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period

* Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period

* If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly

* Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt