July 21 Britvic Plc

* Britvic has reported quarter three group revenue of £346.3m, up 5.3% on last year.

* "Decision by UK to leave EU creates additional consumer and economic uncertainty"

* "Weakening of sterling will place pressure on our input costs in GB"

* Q3 GB revenue declined 2.0% with volume increasing 1.4% and arp declining 3.4%

* Q3 organic volume has increased 1.4% whilst revenue has declined 0.7%.