Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Ao World
* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016
* Business remains on track with its long-term strategic plan
* Momentum in UK has continued, particularly with regards to gross margin and marketing costs
* Q1 year-on-year growth in AO branded UK sales of 29% and total UK revenue growth of 25%
* Mindful of economic uncertainty post Brexit and its potential effect on consumer confidence and forex exposure of our suppliers
* Expectations for UK business, over whole financial year, remain unchanged
* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has increased year on year by 101%
* Expectations for European business, over whole financial year, remain in line with our previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)