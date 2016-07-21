July 21 Etalon Group Ltd

* Says founder Viacheslav Zarenkov resumes position as CEO and steps down as chairman

* Says board elects Dmitry Zarenkov as new chairman

* Former CEO Anton Evdokimov to lead Etalon's new business development function in the position of Vice President

* Says Victor Vasenev has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Kirill Bagachenko has been promoted to Deputy CEO and Vice President

* These changes take effect from August 1 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)