July 21 Monitise Plc

* Says H2 FY 2016 revenue was similar to H1 FY 2016 (£33.4m)

* Says Monitise expects fy 2017 revenue to be lower than FY 2016 as a result of continuing transition

* Says H2 FY 2016 EBITDA (1) was positive, compared to a loss of £20.2m in H1 FY 2016, driven by material reduction in total costs