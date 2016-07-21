July 21 Vodacom Group Ltd

* jse: vod - quarterly update for the period ended 30 june 2016

* Group data revenue increased 19.4% to r5.79 billion, representing 34.4% of service revenue for quarter ended 30 june

* Group service revenue up 7.3% (4.6%*) to r16 806 million with revenue up 5.8% (3.4%*) to r19 902 million for quarter ended 30 june

* Group active customers declined 2.6% to 61.8 million for quarter ended 30 june

* South africa revenue growth of 5.6% to r12.43 billion, south africa active customer growth up 5.4% to 35.1 million for quarter ended 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: