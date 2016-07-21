July 21 Nexstim Oyj :

* Announces long-term financing arrangements in the form of joint deal with Bracknor and Sitra

* Arrangements include convertible bond facility of 5 million euros ($5.52 million) (CBF Agreement), stand-by equity facilities of 5 million euros (Bracknor SEDA) and 1.5 million euros (Sitra SEDA), directed share issuance of 500,000 euros and warrants

* Has entered into convertible bond facility agreement and stand-by equity distribution agreement with Bracknor

* Has agreed on the Sitra SEDA, according to which Sitra will subscribe for Nexstim shares for 500,000 euros each time Bracknor has subscribed for Nexstim shares for 2 million euros in accordance with CBF Agreement and/or Bracknor SEDA

* Under terms of CBF Agreement, loan notes are convertible to Nexstim shares

* Company estimates that CBF Agreement and directed issuance will secure its funds to last at least until the beginning of financial year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)