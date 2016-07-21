BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 Nexstim Oyj :
* Announces long-term financing arrangements in the form of joint deal with Bracknor and Sitra
* Arrangements include convertible bond facility of 5 million euros ($5.52 million) (CBF Agreement), stand-by equity facilities of 5 million euros (Bracknor SEDA) and 1.5 million euros (Sitra SEDA), directed share issuance of 500,000 euros and warrants
* Has entered into convertible bond facility agreement and stand-by equity distribution agreement with Bracknor
* Has agreed on the Sitra SEDA, according to which Sitra will subscribe for Nexstim shares for 500,000 euros each time Bracknor has subscribed for Nexstim shares for 2 million euros in accordance with CBF Agreement and/or Bracknor SEDA
* Under terms of CBF Agreement, loan notes are convertible to Nexstim shares
Under terms of CBF Agreement, loan notes are convertible to Nexstim shares

Company estimates that CBF Agreement and directed issuance will secure its funds to last at least until the beginning of financial year 2017
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.