* Says ICAP Plc announces that Gil Mandelzis has decided to step down as CEO of EBS Brokertec

* Says now begin search for a new CEO for EBS Brokertec and will be looking at both internal and external candidates

* Gil Mandelzis says believe that EBS Brokertec is exceptionally well positioned for growth