BRIEF-Carlson Capital reports 6.87 pct passive stake in Cobalt International Energy - SEC filing

* Carlson Capital, L.P. reports 6.87 percent passive stake in Cobalt International Energy Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGukPX)