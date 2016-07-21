UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Thule Group AB :
* Q2 underlying EBIT 420 million Swedish crowns ($48.9 million) versus 374 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 1.80 billion crowns versus 1.69 billion crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5857 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources