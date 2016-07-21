July 21 Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold and Delhaize expect to complete merger on July 23, 2016, subject to U.S. Federal trade commission clearance

* Ahold Delhaize is expected to start trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels on Monday, July 25, 2016

* Ahold Delhaize American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will trade over-the-counter in United States and will be quoted on OTCQX international marketplace