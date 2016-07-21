BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
July 21 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Aum increased by 1% to eur 21.9bn
* New third party money raised in quarter to 30 june 2016 totalled eur 0.8bn
* Long term, market conditions remain favourable following eu referendum result
* It is too early to assess impact of eu referendum, if any, on performance of underlying portfolio companies
* Will continue to monitor brexit developments and react quickly to any possible impactInvestment and realisation pace may slow as uk m&a activity is expected to reduce in short term
* Third party fee earning aum increased 2% to eur 16.1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)