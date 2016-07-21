July 21 Industrial And Financial Systems (IFS) AB

* Q2 license revenue amounted to SEK 190 million (181), an increase of 10 percent, currency adjusted.

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA was SEK 118 million (96)

* Q2 EBIT amounted to SEK 107 million (64).

* Says for 2016, IFS expects growth in both product revenue and ebit. For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)