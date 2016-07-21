July 21 Close Brothers Group Plc

* We have seen little direct impact on our business following recent uk referendum, but continue to monitor market conditions carefully.

* Group has continued to perform well in 5 months to 30 june 2016 and we remain confident in delivering a solid result for current financial year.

* Loan book increased 7.2% in period and is up 11.6% year to date to £6.4 billion (31 january 2016: £6.0 billion), with growth across all our lending businesses.

* Net interest margin has remained broadly stable on first half and bad debt ratio remains unchanged, at or close to historical lows across division. Growth in expenses has been lower than first half, as we maintain a disciplined approach to costs while continuing to invest in business.

* Asset management has continued to achieve net inflows and market movements were positive, with managed assets increasing to £7.8 billion (31 january 2016: £7.3 billion) and total client assets to £9.6 billion (31 january 2016: £9.1 billion).