July 21 Netbooster Sa :

* Q2 EBITDA 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Q2 gross margin 10.1 million euros versus 8.7 million euros year ago

* Management is confident in EBITDA target of 5.5 million euros and strong top-level growth in line with first and Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)