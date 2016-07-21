BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 China Zenix Auto International Ltd
* China Zenix auto signs strategic partnership with Beijing research institute of mechanical & electrical technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.