July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Alaska Air Group Inc qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.12

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alaska air group inc qtrly load factor 84.9 percent versus 84.9 percent

* Qtrly ASM 11.06 billion, up 11.2 percent

* Expect that consolidated non-operating income will be approximately $2 million in the third quarter of 2016.

* Expect FY ASMS 43,150 million - 43,250 million - sec filing

* Expect FY cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.25 cents - 8.30 cents

* Qtrly total operating revenues $1,494 million versus $1,437 million

* Alaska air group inc qtrly RPMS 9.4 billion, up 11.2 percent

* Expect Q3 ASMS 11,150 million - 11,200 million