July 21 Intersil Corp :

* Intersil Corp says on July 19, 2016 entered into an amended and restated credit agreement by and among Intersil, Bank Of America N.A.

* Amended credit agreement matures on fifth anniversary of its closing and is payable in full upon maturity

* Intersil Corp Says Amended Credit Agreement Provides For A $225 Million Revolving Loan Facility - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29NNgKy