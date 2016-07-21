July 21 Wpx Energy Inc

* Preferred holders agreed to convert aggregate of 2.2 million shares of preferred stock into 10.2 million shares of co common stock in conversion

* Entered into conversion agreements with certain existing beneficial owners of its 6.25 pct series a mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Company has agreed to make an aggregate cash payment to preferred holders in an amount expected to be approximately $9 million