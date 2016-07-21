Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
July 21 Advaxis Inc :
* Advaxis' AXAL receives fast track designation by the FDA as adjuvant therapy for high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.
Jan 30 Activist investor JCP Investment Management said it would nominate three members to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's board of directors.