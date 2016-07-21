Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
July 21 American Securities :
* Submitted indication of interest letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird Corp
* American Securities LLC says proposal to buyout Blue Bird Corp made by ASP BB Holdings LLC
* American Securities Says Proposal To Buyout Blue Bird Based On A Per Share of common stock valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 - SEC filing
* American Securities says its proposal requires completion of a full due diligence review of blue bird
* American Securities says it and its affiliates own 57.15 percent stake in blue bird
* American Securities says believes that blue bird fits well within profile of companies in which American Securities seeks to invest
* American Securities anticipates that the purchase price to buy blue bird will be funded from combination of debt and equity financing Source text : bit.ly/29Ppb2q (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.