July 21 Italeaf SpA :

* Italeaf: Alliance between TerniEnergia and Roma and Gas & Power to answer to the growing demand for energy efficiency in the corporate sector and public administration

* The Framework Agreement will concern the development of projects, cross-selling trade, methods of energy audit, supply chain, technology options, and will enable innovative financial instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)