BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Littelfuse Inc
* Dividend represents a 13.8 percent increase from prior dividend rate of $0.29 per share
* Board of directors declared a dividend on company's common stock of $0.33 per share for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.