* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Broadwind Energy Inc :
* Says Broadwind will produce these towers in Its Manitowoc, Wisconsin facility for 2017 delivery
Broadwind Energy announces $15 million in new tower orders
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.