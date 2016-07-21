BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Dave Wurtz formerly worked at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Daniel Guggenheim previously served as assistant general counsel at Mckesson Corp - Bloomberg
* Dave Wurtz named vice president, regulatory and quality and Daniel Guggenheim, will be chief compliance officer-Bloomberg
* Theranos hires two compliance, quality chiefs - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/29Pn5zs (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein became the first major bank CEO to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.