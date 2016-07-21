BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Uex Corp
* Says JCU (Canada) exploration company limited have signed a joint venture agreement for Christie Lake Project
* Says UEX holds an option to earn up to a 70 pct interest in project
* Christie Lake Joint venture agreement signed
* Project is currently owned 10% by UEX and 90% by jcu
* Says fully vesting a 70 pct interest in project
* UEX will remain operator of Christie Lake Project
* UEX will have right, at a minimum, to set annual exploration program and budget to meet its commitments under option agreement
* Initial operator of joint venture will be selected by a majority vote of management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.