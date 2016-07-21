July 21 Silicon Motion Technology Corp:

* Silicon Motion declared an annual dividend of $0.60 per ADS, equivalent to $0.15 per ordinary share

* Says dividend will be paid in four quarterly installments of$0.15 per ADS, equivalent to $0.0375 per ordinary share.