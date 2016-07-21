July 21 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Operating Llc announces extension of consent solicitation

* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 5.875% senior notes due 2023

* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 6.125% senior notes due 2025

* Extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)