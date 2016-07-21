Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
July 21 Kandi Technologies Group Inc :
* Kandi Technologies announces the JV Company's plan to sell 1,500 electric vehicles for launching micro public transportation program in the cities of Tianjin and Jiangyin
* Program to be launched by ZZY-Tianjin and ZZY-Jiangyin with expectation for delivery of 1,000 EVS in Tianjin and 500 EVS by 2016
Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp will now close six months later than expected and could include the divestiture of up to 1,200 stores to gain regulatory approval.
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement