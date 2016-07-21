July 21 RepliCel Life Sciences Inc :

* RCH-01 product cleared by Japanese regulatory authorities for use in clinical research study launching now in Japan

* Study financed by Shiseido company, each product being injected to be manufactured by Shiseido at facility in Kobe, Japan

* Replicel's cell therapy for pattern baldness proceeds to clinical trial launch in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)