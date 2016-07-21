BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 Co-Operative Bank Plc :
* Proposed acquisition of Vocalink Holdings Ltd
* Bank's share of proceeds upon completion will be a mix of about 25.1 mln stg cash and an earn-out consideration of up to 3.2 mln stg
* Says pre-completion, approximately 22.7 mln stg will therefore be recognised through available-for-sale reserve in other comprehensive income in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions