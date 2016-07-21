July 21 General Motors Co

* GM Financial reported qtrly earnings before tax of $0.3 billion, compared with $0.2 billion

* Now expects 2016 full year EPS diluted-adjusted to be $5.50 - $6.00, up from previously announced $5.25 - $5.75 range

* GM sees higher proportion of volume from new vehicles each year through 2020 versus prior 5 yrs, increasing to 40 percent of total volume, up from 26 percent in 2015

* Qtrly return on invested capital 30.5 percent versus 23.4 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S