BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 General Motors Co
* GM Financial reported qtrly earnings before tax of $0.3 billion, compared with $0.2 billion
* Now expects 2016 full year EPS diluted-adjusted to be $5.50 - $6.00, up from previously announced $5.25 - $5.75 range
* GM sees higher proportion of volume from new vehicles each year through 2020 versus prior 5 yrs, increasing to 40 percent of total volume, up from 26 percent in 2015
* Qtrly return on invested capital 30.5 percent versus 23.4 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.