BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
July 21 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico
* Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation
* Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d
* Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.