July 21 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty provides an update on Zaruma mine, Ecuador
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc says agreement has been
reached between Elipe, SA, Dynasty's Ecuadorian subsidiary, and
Zaruma mine workers
* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Agreement reached for Zaruma mine
workers to return to work at Zaruma and continue mining
activities
* Dynasty Metals -Under terms, mine workers entitled to 20%
of all material processed to satisfy outstanding wages owed to
them with remaining 80% to be property of co
* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Transportation and milling costs
will also be divided proportionally such that 20% of those costs
are to be borne by mine workers
