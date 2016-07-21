BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
July 21 Tatfondbank :
* Says Gelio-polis decreases its stake in company to 2.998 percent from 9.931 percent Source text: bit.ly/2adVeh2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.