July 21 Weborama SA :

* Consolidated revenue in the 1st six months of 2016 stood at 13.6 million euros ($15.0 million) an increase of 13.5 pct (up 18 pct in organic growth) Source text: bit.ly/2a3f50f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)