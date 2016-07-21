July 21 Fonciere De Paris SIIC SA :

* H1 revenue 74.2 million euros ($81.66 million) versus 68.6 million euros year ago

* Value portfolio at June 30 is 2.7 billion euros versus 2.6 billion euros at December 31, 2015

* EPRA net asset value stood at 140.16 euros per share at 30 June 2016 compared to 137.25 euros on 31 December 2015

* EPRA earnings per share (on a diluted basis): 2.73 euros at june 30, 2016 versus 3.25 euros at 30 june 2015 (-16%)

* H1 consolidated net profit 1.5 million euros versus 40.9 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.9086 euros)