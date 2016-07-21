July 21 General Motors Co
* General Motors Co says related repair of
inflators, co estimates reasonably possible cost of up to $320
million for 2.5 million vehicles subject to preliminary DIR
* General Motors Co - No provision has been made for
any repair associated with co's vehicles subject to preliminary
DIR and amended consent order
* General Motors Co - Also sees an additional $550
million for up to 4.3 million vehicles subject to future Takata
DIRS under the amended consent order
