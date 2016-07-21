July 21 Italk Inc :

* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course

* italk Inc says unit united mobile solutions, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code

* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course