* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for
business and continuing to operate in ordinary course
* italk Inc says unit united mobile solutions, has filed a
voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s.
Bankruptcy code
* United mobile solutions filed a voluntary petition for
relief under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in united states
bankruptcy court
* UMS Llc is moving forward to implement its financial
restructuring plan
* italk, Inc. Subsidiary files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
