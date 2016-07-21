BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 F.N.B. Corp :
* Says one Yadkin board member to join F.N.B. board upon close of transaction
* Exepcts deal to be pro forma accretive to gaap eps by about 5.5 percent and cash EPS by about 6.5 percent in 2018 - SEC filing
* Expects TBV/share dilution by about 8.5% with 4.5 yrs earnback using crossover method and 14 months on a pro forma earnings basis due to deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions