July 21 Allergan Plc :
* In neoadjuvant phase of study, which included
chemotherapy, there were more serious adverse events reported in
ABP 980 group
* Allergan Plc says Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on
development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars
* Amgen and Allergan announce top-line results from phase 3
study evaluating ABP 980 compared with Trastuzumab in patients
with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early
breast cancer
* Results ruled out inferiority compared to Trastuzumab but
could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy
endpoint
* Overall results also showed comparable immunogenicity
* In adjuvant phase of study, which did not include
chemotherapy, serious adverse events were comparable between
treatment groups
