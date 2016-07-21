UPDATE 2-EU watchdog calls for EU bad bank to tackle soured loans
* Losses would hit creditors and home countries (Writes through, adds quotes on public support)
July 21 Indos SA :
* Signs deal with client operating in retail and automotive sector
* Under the deal granted the client 1.0 million zloty ($252,608) loan due on Sept. 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9587 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Losses would hit creditors and home countries (Writes through, adds quotes on public support)
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage: