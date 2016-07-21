July 21 Trigon Property Development AS :

* Says Trigon Property Development (TPD) and OÜ VN Niidu Kinnisvara (VNK) executed a merger agreement

* Says TPD is acquiring company and VNK is company being merged

* Says merger is an intra-group merger and in course of latter, volume, content and nature of assets of group will not be altered