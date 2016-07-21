UPDATE 2-EU watchdog calls for EU bad bank to tackle soured loans
* Losses would hit creditors and home countries (Writes through, adds quotes on public support)
July 21 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
* Says audit of financial statements and account will be considered and approved by board on July 27, 2016
* Expects audited financial statements published not later than Sept. 15, 2016 Source : bit.ly/2adJpHW Further company coverage:
* Losses would hit creditors and home countries (Writes through, adds quotes on public support)
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage: