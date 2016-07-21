BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Aetna and Humana to defend their pending transaction
* Plans to "vigorously defend" Aetna-Humana pending merger in response to U.S. DOJ lawsuit seeking to block transaction
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S