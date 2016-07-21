BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 21 Anthem Inc
* Anthem statement regarding action by the Department of Justice
* Says "Will remain receptive to any efforts to reach a settlement with DOJ"
* "Fully committed" to challenging DOJ's decision in court
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S