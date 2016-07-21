BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 21 Cigna Corp :
* Comments on DOJ position regarding proposed deal with Anthem; Cinga currently evaluating its options consistent with obligations under agreement
* "In light of DOJ's decision, we do not believe transaction will close in 2016 and earliest it could close is 2017, if at all" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S