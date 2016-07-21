July 21 Linedata Services SA :

* In Q2 of 2016, revenues were 42.9 million euros ($47.26 million), which represents 2.2% organic growth

* As of June 30, 2016, order intake was down 16% at 26.7 million euros, compared with 31.6 million euros for same period in 2015

* Anticipates an improvement in its margins for first half of year