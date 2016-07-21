BRIEF-Trading in Precise Biometrics to resume at 1520 GMT
* Opening auction starts at 1510 GMT/1610 local CET followed by continuous trading from 1520 GMT/1620 CET
July 21 Datalogic SpA :
* Q2 preliminary sales 146.5 million euros ($161.31 million), up 8.4 percent year on year
* H1 preliminary sales at 281.8 million euros, up 9.5 percent year on year
* Precise Biometrics enters extended licensing agreement with an existing sensor customer that guarantees license revenues of minimum 17.5 million SEK
* Fitbit Inc says for full-year 2016, fitbit expects annual revenue growth to be approximately 17pct from previous forecasted growth of 25pct to 26pct