UPDATE 1-Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 bln
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine